Mt. Baker is a long way from anywhere, at the end of Washington's SR 542. But set between North Cascades National Park and the Mt. Baker Wilderness, it is home to the world's greatest recorded snowfall in one season: 95 feet. The challenging terrain and unlimited backcountry offer super steep, stable Pacific snowpack. The section from Mount Baker to Mount Shuksan has some of the best backcountry snowboarding in the world and requires only a 15-minute hike that's mostly a traverse. And, thanks to Baker's geography, the peak is located in a funnel of mountains that catch storms coming off the Pacific.

Where to stay: Rent a cabin in the nearby town of Glacier, or for more nightlife options, grab a hotel in Bellingham.

Insider Tip: Get a beer with the locals at North Fork Brewery, Mt. Baker's own pizzeria, microbrewery, and wedding chapel.