A suburb of Detroit, Brighton, Michigan, is home to the area's family winter destination since 1960. The mountain has five terrain parks that spread throughout 130 acres for skiing and snowboarding of all ages. The new Children’s Ski and Ride School Center offers kids dining, indoor play areas, and skiing and riding programs for kids ages 3 to 12. Brighton is as family friendly off the slopes as it is on: Its downtown area has over 25 restaurants and bars, and its share of candy shops and boutiques. All-day tickets Monday through Friday are $54; all-day on the weekends and holidays are $61.

Where to Stay: The Homewood Suites by Hilton Brighton offers a full service kitchen and separate living room area and won't break the banks — suites start at $119.

Inside Tip: Join Mt. Brighton's Preferred Program and receive up to $15 off lift tickets (typically Monday–Thursday, with a $5 savings Friday–Sunday and holidays), after your first visit. By joining the Preferred Program, you can get discount lift tickets at any of the other Vail Resorts, including Vail, Breckenridge, Heavenly, and Park City.