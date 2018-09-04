Nagano Travel Guide: The Best Adventures in Japan’s Backcountry





When traveling to Japan for the first time, it can be hard to look beyond Tokyo. The vibrant city of over 9 million people is practically synonymous with Japan for most outsiders. But it’s a large and varied country, with plenty of places worth visiting beyond the capital. For starters, check out 100 Experiences in Japan, a comprehensive guide book recently released by the Japanese National Tourism Organization. One spot that caught our eye is Nagano Prefecture, a mountainous region in central Japan (and host of the 1998 Winter Olympics). It offers all kinds of opportunities for outdoor adventure, and it’s just a short train ride away from Tokyo.

How to Get There

To get to northern Nagano from Tokyo, catch a Hokuriku Shinkansen train, which offers service throughout the region, including the city of Nagano. The central part of the prefecture is also accessible by train from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station, with service available to the city of Matsumoto, another good jumping off point.

Where to Stay

For a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo, you can’t do much better than the Karuizawa Prince Hotel East. It’s easy to get to—about an hour’s ride from Tokyo on the Hokuriku Shinkansen—but it’s a world apart from the city, located in the picturesque mountain town of Karuizawa, it’s the perfect location to explore the scenery of Nagano. The main building includes tastefully appointed twin rooms, or you can choose one of the standalone cottages on the grounds for an even more secluded experience (there’s even a special cottage reserved for guests traveling with dogs). There are four restaurants at the hotel, and the town itself offers plenty of shopping and dining options as well.

The Sumiyosiya Nozawaonsen hotel in the quaint town of Nozawa Onsen also makes for a great pick, especially if you plan to do some skiing or mountain biking while in Nagano (see below). It’s local hospitality at its finest: The rooms are beautifully decorated and showcase fine Japanese architecture, and the on-site restaurant features traditional Japanese kaiseki—multi-course dinners using local ingredients. Plus, the slopes are just a few minutes away.

What to Do

Nagano Prefecture is dominated by mountains, and the best way to experience them is with a trip to Chubu Sangaku National Park. Kamikochi, a scenic resort area in the park, offers fantastic views of the Japanese Alps and plenty of opportunities for hiking. Stretch your legs on trails along the Azusa River and keep an eye out for local wildlife, like monkeys and deer. This region is especially great in the fall, when the deciduous trees are ablaze with color.

Hot springs are another big draw in Nagano, but humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy them. Monkeys, or more accurately, Japanese macaques, like to hang out in the natural baths at Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, just a 40-minute bus ride from Nagano. According to JNTO, the monkeys originally learned about the hot springs, or onsen, by observing human visitors in the area who came to relax in the geothermal pools (they were also attracted to the food people handed out). Eventually the park was set up to protect the monkeys, who visit most frequently during the cold winter months.

It should come as no surprise that an area that once hosted the Winter Olympics has world-class skiing and snowboarding. There are plenty of slopes to choose from, but the Nozawa Snow Resort ranks high on our list. Nestled on Mt. Kenashi, this resort boasts over 3,500 feet of vertical and, according to the JNTO, receives nearly 33 feet of snow in an average season. Plus, it’s located right near the charming town of Nozawa Onsen and its geothermal baths, which are great for some après-ski relaxing. The summer is also a great time to visit: In the warmer months, the resort opens up its trails for mountain biking and hiking, too.