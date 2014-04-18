Naked gardening with pro surfer Dave Rastovich





“It’s kind of cool when it’s rogue like this. Instead of being all proper and everything is in its box, and very straight and very human—it’s just kind of rogue.” That’s Dave “Rasta” Rastovich talking about his organic garden, although he could very well be describing his style of surfing. You see, Rasta takes different lines, rides different equipment, and marches to the beat of his own drummer. He eschewed the world of contest surfing years ago, yet thanks to his out-of-this-world talent, remains one of the most recognized surfers in the world despite living off the grid and in the bush half an hour from Byron Bay, Australia.



Unlike 90 percent of the surfing population, Dave Rastovich rarely, if ever, rides a thruster. “It just feels like the handbrake is on,” he told me years ago while we were talking about surfboards. Instead, he’s devoted to twin fins, which offer speed and maneuverability, yet are hard to control in bigger surf. Well, for most people, that is. You see, Rasta is a freak: He’ll ride a twin fin at 8-foot Backdoor Pipeline and put top pros to shame in doing so. He’s never one to conform and always straying from the path; we’ll leave you with this little nugget, one that really epitomizes what Rasta is all about: “Gardening naked is unbelievable when it’s warm … actually, it’s probably better when it’s cold, you got less to get snagged on.”

