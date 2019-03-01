



Believe it or not, there are still undiscovered Caribbean islands—and none more so than Nevis, the 36-square-mile oasis 200 miles east of Puerto Rico. The tiny outpost is like a miniature Hawaii, with empty beaches, jungled slopes, and an extinct volcano (3,232-foot Nevis Peak) capping off the conical isle.

And its most unassuming and charming hideaway is Golden Rock Inn. Owned by New York artists Helen and Brice Marden, the 11-room lodge was created from the remnants of a 19th-century sugarcane plantation. Its 150-year-old stone mill has been turned into a two-story villa.

Another cut-stone building on the property has been converted into a small cottage tucked into a bamboo grove. And there are five rooms surrounding a swimming pool that’s set amid 40 acres of immaculately cultivated tropical gardens.

Nevis, despite its diminutive size, is also full of activities like windsurfing, snorkeling, sailing, hiking, and mountain biking—not to mention just lounging on one of its many deserted beaches. At night, back at Golden Rock, you can watch vervet monkeys play in the surrounding trees, dine on wahoo smoked by a local spearfisherman, or just hang out under the cavernous ceiling of the inn’s cellarlike bar, with a view over the koi pond. Rum drinks are, naturally, the special.