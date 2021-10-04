Travel
‘No Time to Die’ Filming Locations You’ll Want to See for Yourself
There are certain things you expect to see in every James Bond movie: cool gadgets, car chases, and beautiful women. Y’know what else? Spectacular scenery. From the limestone rock formations of Thailand’s Phang Nga Bay (The Man With the Golden Gun) to a mountaintop monastery in Greece (For Your Eyes Only), the filming locations are as unforgettable as the fight scenes. The same holds true with No Time to Die filming locations. As you can see, the Bond movie tradition of amazing backdrops is still going strong.
Here are all the filming locations you’ll see in the upcoming Bond flick No Time to Die.
1. Port Antonio, Jamaica
For No Time to Die, an oceanfront cottage was built for James Bond in Port Antonio. Jamaica plays a special role in the Bond series. It stood in for the fictional Crab Key when Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress) and her white bikini emerged from the water in Dr. No, one of the series most iconic scenes. Jamaica is also where Ian Fleming wrote all 14 of the Bond books—at his GoldenEye estate.
2. Matera, Italy
When you think of Italy, you think of ancient history. After all, Rome is almost 3,000 years old. But if you go south, the city of Matera is really ancient. Located where Italy’s heel meets its boot, Matera has been around for about 9,000 years. In fact, in this UNESCO World Heritage site, you’ll also find churches, homes, and hotel rooms carved out of rock.
3. Norway
For No Time to Die, some scenes were shot at the frozen Langvann lake, north of Oslo. Bond is also said to lead a chase in his trusty Aston Martin on the winding Atlanterhavsveien (Atlantic Ocean Road). According to the Guardian, Norway paid 47,000,000 krone ($5 million dollars) to be included in the latest film.
4. Faroe Islands
Located 200 miles north of Scotland, the remote Faroe Islands are self-governed but also part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The archipelago’s 18 volcanic islands are known for steep cliffs, rocky coastlines, waterfalls, and some amazing hiking trails.
5. Scotland
Even though Skyfall, Bond’s childhood home, was blown up in Skyfall, Scotland is still his home. A chase scene in No Time to Die takes place on the shores of Lock Laggan on the Ardverikie Estate, as well as Cairngorms National Park. The largest national park in the UK, Cairngorms is the home of 55 Munros, which are Scottish hills more than 3,000 feet high.
6. London
Most Bond films include a visit to London. After all, this is where 007 originally got his license to kill. While the MI6 building was blown up in Skyfall, it still sits here, untouched, on the banks of the Thames. In addition, many of the interior shots from Bond movies have been shot at Pinewood Studios. That’s right, Blofeld’s Japanese volcano hideout (You Only Live Twice) and Scaramanga’s island lair (The Man With the Golden Gun) were both actually shot about 18 miles from central London in the town of Iver Heath.
