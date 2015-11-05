Located in Truckee, California, Northstar blends California cool with a touch of European, well, sophistication. In others words, it's the perfect family-friendly getaway. Before the kids are ready to take on Northstar's 8,610-foot elevation or 2,280-foot vertical, sign them up for one of the resort's various youth ski classes, ranging from group to private lessons for ages 3–12. After dinner in The Village, which supports a variety of great restaurants and bars, take the kids to see the newest blockbuster at Village Cinemas.

Where to Stay: For a more secluded option, but with plenty of class and easy access, book at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, which has a sort of chic, laid-back mountain lodge atmosphere. A gondola connects the Ritz-Carlton directly to the bars and restaurants in The Village, if you want a little more nightlife.

Inside Tip: Kids tired of skiing? Take them tubing at the resort's mid-mountain tubing hill, just above the Gondola, for only $35 per person ($25 for every additional hour).

