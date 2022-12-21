A Road Trip Through Norway Reveals One Family’s Complicated WWII Past

I’m not going to tell you the exact location of my family’s remote cabin in Norway. My Norwegian grandfather wouldn’t have told you either—for very different reasons.

Inge Steen Østgård spoke only a little English, and was a man of few words in any language. It’s cliché that his WWII generation “didn’t talk about the war,” but that certainly wasn’t uncharacteristic in a country brutally occupied for five years by 400,000 German soldiers, a full seventh of Norway’s population. The story that I, his American grandson, had been told was this: My grandfather, who was raised in the farming village of Tolga 200 miles north of Oslo, kept his hunting rifle after the Nazis ordered all weapons surrendered. His own cousin turned him in, and he was imprisoned in a concentration camp. But that story is frustratingly unclear. How could he be betrayed by his own family? And did he really get sent to a concentration camp for a deer rifle?

I’d long wanted to dig deeper, while at the same time teasing a group of buddies with a trip to Norway to visit my family’s cabin, which has no electricity or running water, but does have a crystal clear trout stream and miles of surrounding mountain wilderness. When cheap shoulder-season airfares suddenly became available last fall, four of them signed on for the journey. Fantastic—I figured I’d have an entertaining excursion with good friends, and research my family’s story along the way. (I just wouldn’t tell them that last part.)