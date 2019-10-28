



I stood on the curb outside Portland airport on a warm September afternoon. My best friend Madison (“Mads” for short) called as she navigated her way to the passenger pickup. “I’m not even going to pull over. I’m just going to stop in the second lane and you’ll have to run and jump in. I can’t park this thing.” A new 16-foot Airstream Basecamp trailer in-tow behind Madison’s 4-Runner gleamed from afar. She bought it in Washington four days preceding our meet-up. Madison never experienced pulling a trailer prior to this.

As she made the corner, I hastily juggled my bags and hopped in clumsily. Her mini-aussie, Stetson, attacked me with kisses and a wiggly butt before I could hug Mads “hello” or even reach for the seatbelt. I wiped the hair from my lips and smiled hugely as we plugged in the coordinates straight to the coast.

Stetson drove with Mads from Austin, Texas. And by that I mean, Stetson slept comfortably on his bed as Mads made miles. Over three weeks, they stopped in Colorado, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Bend (Oregon), among other places before arriving in Washington. Historically a camping enthusiast, Mads decided to glamp-it-up a notch and invest in the Airstream Basecamp from a retailer in Seattle.

Madison and I originally met eachother in Austin after college while playing on the same Ultimate Frisbee team. A decade into our friendship sans a legit road trip, we embarked to explore a part of the U.S. unfamiliar to both of us. For the next five days, I shared the Basecamp with Mads and Stetson. Our plans merely consisted of taking the coast west of Portland and then south to San Francisco, making stops to hike and explore along the way. Aside from that, we adhered to the “No Plan” plan.