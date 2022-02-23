The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

1. Campfire Hotel Learn More

Where: Bend, OR

Within walking distance from downtown Bend, the Campfire Hotel is a 100-room boutique motor lodge with vintage camp-inspired decor and an inclusive environment. Our room had a woodsy vibe with a ski mural on one wall and a Rumpl blanket on the bed that we could use outside around the fire while roasting marshmallows. Thanks to a partnership with local guitar maker Breedlove Guitars, each of the hotel’s rooms now has an acoustic instrument on loan for visitors.

In 2021, Campfire launched a Season Pass available from November through March for travelers wanting unlimited stays midweek ($1,250) and including weekends ($2,000). Other deals include the Stargazing Package, which gets you a bundle of goodies like a camp blanket, pour-over coffee, mugs, and a flask from the camp store for nighttime star viewing. Plus, the hotel’s weekend calendar is often packed with pop-up live music, drag bingo nights, and other events around the fire or at Canteen Bar. This hotel is dog- and family-friendly, and it has a sister location in Hood River, OR as well.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!