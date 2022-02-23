The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

2. Continuum Hotel Learn More

Where: Teton Village, WY

The Continuum Hotel, located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is party central in winter or summer. As a Teton Gravity Research experiential location, it’s the resort of choice for accomplished mountain athletes, like the competitors in the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s and the stars of the action media company’s ski flicks.

A high-ceilinged dining room and bar with big screens opens up to the pool area, which includes a 40-person hot tub. Fortunately, it’s separate enough from the suites—which range from a standard queen to a premium loft—that you can still get a good night of sleep if you’re not up for après hour or movie night. A large parking lot has enough room for vans and rigs of all kinds, and the hotel is steps away from some of America’s best powder. Instead of lugging your skis or board to the airport, you can mail your gear through Continuum’s Ship Skis program.

