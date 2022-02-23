The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

Where: Bend, OR; Mt. Shasta, CA; Westport, WA; Leavenworth, WA; Breckenridge, CO

When LOGE first launched, the Kammock hammocks hanging in its rooms were the first thing that caught my attention. Every suite is stocked with Yeti coolers, Rumpl blankets, Black Diamond headlamps, and other gear that you can use during your stay and even purchase to take home with you.

LOGE’s five locations are all designed around the best outdoor assets in their areas—Westport focuses on surfing access and offers wetsuit and board drying racks; Bend is a great home base for nearby hiking and mountain biking trails. When I stayed for the first time in Bend, I finally got to hang in one of LOGE’s indoor hammocks. Later, we stopped at the Shasta location on a road trip, and while there we grilled and met a young family staying at one of the campsites. I love that LOGE is easy on the wallet without sacrificing the feeling of an adventurous getaway.

