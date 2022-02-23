The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

Where: Boulder, CO and Lyons, CO

Tucked up into the mountains off winding roads, both A-Lodge locations are quaint and quiet hideaways along Colorado’s Front Range. Rustic rooms (some even have wood-burning stoves) preserve the dirtbag lifestyle, while adventure programming connects you to the wider community. Gather with the locals at outdoor movie screenings and live music events, or sign up through the concierge team for group yoga, mountain biking, climbing, fly-fishing, or hiking.

The Boulder location give you access to a slackline park near Four Mile Creek, and the Lyons destination is putting the final touches on a beer garden. A shuttle service makes it easy to get around town without a car, but you can also book Sprinter vans or teardrop trailers to explore the mountains even more.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!