The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

Where: Ellijay, GA

A hotspot for thru-hikers, mountain bikers, and bikepackers, Mulberry Gap is an outdoor lover’s oasis near the Cohutta Wilderness in the Chattahoochee National Forest. A network of trails skirt through the woods, along rocky ridgelines, over cold-water creeks, and into rhododendron tunnels, leading you to all kinds of adventures (mountain biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, and more).

Stay in one of 10 charming cabins or camp out in your Airstream or van in the adjoining campground. For a minimal extra fee you can indulge in Mulberry Gap’s homestyle meals—Belgian waffles for breakfast, turkey sandwiches for lunch, salad and chicken for dinner—served by the full-service kitchen on-site. It’s like summer camp for adults: A great place to make friends and lifelong memories, too.

