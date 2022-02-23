The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

6. Main + Mountain Learn More

Where: Ludlow, VT

Located in Ludlow’s village center and less than one mile from Okemo Mountain Resort, Main + Mountain is an ideal place to stay for a weekend of skiing. This charming 13-room motel is right on the ski bus route, in-room gear closets give you a place to stow your skis, and memory foam beds ensure you’re fully rejuvenated for round two on the mountain.

But skiing isn’t the only draw. The modern bar downstairs specializes in handcrafted cocktails, and the motel also operates an “invisible” bartender—you can order a drink so it’s waiting for you upon arrival. The hotel utilizes other invisible services, like self check-in with a code and a texting option to order extra towels, schedule a room cleaning, and handle other requests. Main + Mountain’s sister property is located directly across the street at the Homestyle Hotel, a yellow cottage with eight rooms and a delicious farm-to-table restaurant.

