The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

Where: Silverthorne, CO

Sleeping in a shipping container wasn’t trendy until a few years ago, but The Pad gives you a compelling reason to try it. Constructed out of repurposed freight crates, this sustainability-oriented property with affordable hotel and hostel accommodations opened in 2021 in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. It has partnered with local tour operators and destinations, like Bluebird Backcountry, Colorado Adventure Guides, and Arapahoe Basin to provide on-mountain adventures. But panoramic views, Summit County’s first draught craft cocktail program, and community fire pits near the Blue River give guests a reason to hunker down for their whole stay.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!