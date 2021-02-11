‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Think Kilts Are the Perfect Ice Breaker

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish want to tour Scotland with you. You can’t hole up in a camper van with them (even though that’s the road trip of our dreams), but you can get pretty close. During a time when travel is at a standstill, the Scottish actors are offering the world a charming introduction to their home country—and all the Highland life has to offer—with Men in Kilts. Their new series pays homage to their costuming in Outlander, but they also just love the traditional garment.

“I think everyone should wear a kilt at least once,” says Heughan, who was born in the Southern Uplands. Though not exclusively worn in the series, the wool pleats show up throughout their wayward adventures biking through rolling hills, partaking in Scottish dance, and competing in Highland Games like the hammer throw. “They’re actually very functional.” McTavish agrees. “It’s liberating—and you never have a bad evening in a kilt.”

Men’s Journal sat down virtually with Heughan and McTavish to chat about filming their buddy travelogue, fitness on the road and, of course, whisky.

Men’s Journal: You’ve covered some serious ground in Men in Kilts. What’s been your favorite location while filming?

Sam Heughan: Outlander really helped steer the direction of Men in Kilts and helped bring the show to fruition. During that time, I met some great characters and was seeing a lot of great places I wanted to share with people. Picking a favorite Outlander location is hard, because we’ve gone to so many great castles and ancient buildings. But Kinloch Rannoch—which is where we have the stone circle in the show meant to replicate the Calanais Standing Stones—is really stunning and magical. It’s also where great things happen for Jamie and Claire in the show, like when she goes to the future. Schiehallion is the name of the mountain, which means “Fairy Hill of the Caledonians,” and that seems appropriate because it feels like a really special place. We ended up visiting the actual Calanais Standing Stones while filming Men in Kilts.