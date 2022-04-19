In the blustering cold, any vacation that involves warm weather becomes intensely appealing, but nothing compares to overwater bungalows. These unique accommodations, also known as water villas, pair the best part of a glass-bottomed boat with the luxury of a high-end resort, creating perfect little oases of calm.

We spoke with Roger Wade, editor of Overwater Bungalows, to zero in on the most remarkable water villas across the globe.

“The majority of the world’s overwater bungalows are perched above a crystal-clear lagoon, and many have a glass floor section so you can observe the sea life directly below your bungalow, day or night,” Wade says. “There’s just something incredibly romantic about that setting, especially since most of them are designed with privacy features.”

Many of the hotels that offer overwater accommodations also have more standard suites for a lower rate, but Wade believes the extra expense is worth it.

“Overwater bungalows may appear very expensive at first glance, but keep in mind that nearly all of them are suite-sized and are more private than you probably think,” he says. “So while the room rate may be a splurge, you actually get quite a bit for the price.”

The water villas we selected offer truly remarkable experiences that make them stand out from the pack.

“An incredible overwater villa should be completely out over a clear lagoon, with a glass floor section,” Wade explains. “There should be a large, luxurious bathtub, hopefully with on outdoor view, and it should be built so that you can’t see your neighbors on either side from your private deck. A private splash pool is ideal.”

Sound nice? These are the spots to book for your next tropical getaway.

The 17 Best Overwater Bungalows to Visit in 2022

