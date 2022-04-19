12. Tobacco Caye Paradise, Belize Learn More

Home to the second largest coral reef in the world, Belize is an under-the-radar destination that’s worthy of a visit—especially if you book a stay at this unique resort. Tobacco Caye is a five-acre islet located in the heart of the South Water Caye Marine Reserve. The resort offers a variety of rustic overwater bungalows: There are no hot showers, but each cabana comes with a private bathroom and a deck overlooking the barrier reef. A two-bedroom suite is also available. The resort has plenty of activities for water and beach lovers, including snorkeling, paddleboarding, kayaking, scuba diving, and fishing. Meals are served in the dining hall, allowing guests to mingle and meet their fellow travelers. The off-the-grid islet is an ideal destination to unplug and unwind.

