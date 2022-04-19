13. Soneva Jani, Maldives Learn More

You’d be hard pressed to find a more luxurious tropical resort than Soneva Jani. The resort’s overwater accommodations include amenities like private pools, a retractable roof over the master bedroom, and even waterslides. The resort offers one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom options, and you can upgrade to various all-inclusive plans. Soneva Jani also offers unique events, specialized dining experiences, ocean adventures, and a holistic spa. Added bonus: The resort is big on sustainability. Among its many projects, it recycles solid waste and works with local communities on environmental initiatives, so you can feel good about your stay.

