14. Pulo Cinta Eco Resort, Indonesia

Pulo Cinta has a storied history of forbidden love and secret escapes dating back to the Dutch colonial days. Today, the resort offers beautiful overwater bungalows perfect for adventurers, couples, and folks looking for a relaxing getaway. The resort is located among the islands of the Tomini Gulf, and there you’ll find lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and plenty of sea life. The eco resort offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas that are 100-percent solar powered. Each one is complete with a freshwater shower, built-in audio system, spacious living area, and a private sun deck with stunning views of the local beach. Meals are inspired by the region’s unique flavors and dishes are fresh and locally sourced. Additional activities include snorkeling, scuba diving, and star gazing.

