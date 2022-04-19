15. Sandals South Coast, Jamaica Learn More

Located on Crab Pond Bay on the southwestern coast of Jamaica, the adults-only Sandals South Coast delivers incredible views of the Caribbean Sea. Designed with luxury in mind, each of the resort’s overwater bungalows has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, a king-size bed, a walk-in rain shower, an extended sun deck, and an outdoor shower. Bungalow guests also receive butler service, 24-hour room service, private car transfers from the airport, and a welcome gift. Should you choose to venture from your bungalow, the resort features nine restaurants, a spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and offers a wide range of land activities and local adventure tours.

