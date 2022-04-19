16. Intercontinental Thalasso Bora Bora, French Polynesia Learn More

Located on an island adjacent to Bora Bora, the Intercontinental Thalasso Bora Bora is set against the backdrop of Mount Otemanu and is surrounded by turquoise waters as far as the eye can see. The hotel’s spacious overwater bungalows blend contemporary decor with traditional Polynesian design, which gives them a fun aesthetic. Designed to maximize the views, the bungalows feature large picture windows that overlook the lagoon, a glass coffee table that looks down on the crystalline waters below, bathtubs with picture windows, and private villa terraces. The resort features several excellent restaurants for foodies; there’s even an option to book a canoe breakfast. Additionally, the resort includes a spa and wellness center, shops, watersports, and excursions. To increase its sustainability, the resort pioneered the world’s first private Sea Water Air Conditioning (SWAC) system, a sustainable technology that uses sea water to cool the resort.

