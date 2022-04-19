17. Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa Learn More

The Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa is a luxurious, all-inclusive escape tucked away on a private beach. The resort boasts fine dining, crystal clear waters, exceptional service, and stunning beaches. There are a number of accommodations to choose from, but the overwater bungalows offer plenty of privacy with panoramic views of the Caribbean. Each bungalow features a king-sized bed, an infinity plunge pool, an overwater hammock, and exclusive amenities such as butler service, golf cart shuttle service, and snorkeling equipment. Additionally, the resort offers multiple bars and restaurants, a kids program, a spa and fitness center, a refreshing pool area, and special events and entertainment.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!