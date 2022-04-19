Travel

The 17 Best Overwater Bungalows and Water Villas In the World

Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa wooden deck and building with a folded umbrella with ocean and islands in the distance
17
Royalton Antigua Resort & SpaCourtesy Image 17 / 17

17. Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Learn More

The Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa is a luxurious, all-inclusive escape tucked away on a private beach. The resort boasts fine dining, crystal clear waters, exceptional service, and stunning beaches. There are a number of accommodations to choose from, but the overwater bungalows offer plenty of privacy with panoramic views of the Caribbean. Each bungalow features a king-sized bed, an infinity plunge pool, an overwater hammock, and exclusive amenities such as butler service, golf cart shuttle service, and snorkeling equipment. Additionally, the resort offers multiple bars and restaurants, a kids program, a spa and fitness center, a refreshing pool area, and special events and entertainment.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Travel