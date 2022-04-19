Travel

The 17 Best Overwater Bungalows and Water Villas In the World

Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives over water bungalows next to a wooden walkway
2. Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives

The Maldives have more overwater hotels than anywhere else in the world, but the Gili Lankanfushi stands out among them all.

“The Gili Lankanfushi was first established as a Six Senses resort, and it still keeps the same casual, barefoot vibe,” Wade says. “The water villas are huge, however, and unique in that they each have large outdoor areas rather than just a private deck. Also, the Gili Lankanfushi is home to the world’s largest water villa, at over 18,000 square feet, and it’s only accessible by private boat.”

