The 17 Best Overwater Bungalows and Water Villas In the World

Hotel Palafitte, Switzerland modern building on stilts over still water at twilight
17
Hotel Palafitte, Switzerland

5. Hotel Palafitte, Switzerland

“Switzerland may be landlocked, but you wouldn’t know it staying at the Palafitte. Many rooms sit directly over the water, making it easy to jump right in the lake and swim with the swans,” says Chantal Panozzo, author of Swiss Life: 30 Things I Wish I’d Known.

It may seem strange that this hotel exists someplace so far from the tropics—in fact, it’s the only one of its kind in all of Europe. However, the setting and views are dramatic, and it’s popular for both business meetings and honeymooners alike.

