9. Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia

This resort specializes in weddings and offers several different packages, so expect some ceremonies to take place when you visit. But even if you’re not getting married, it’s well worth a visit. Pangkor Laut offers overwater and land-based villas, each with a private balcony.

“The resort only takes up a small part of the island, so guests have plenty of secluded areas to explore on their own,” Wade says.

