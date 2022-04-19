8. Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia Learn More

Song Saa specializes personalized spa experience that extends far beyond the traditional resort offerings. Treatments include everything from ayurvedic therapy to menus designed to compliment your personal wellness program.

“The Song Saa Private Island has several one- and two-bedroom overwater villas, each with a private pool,” Wade says. “The area is known for floating villages with huts on stilts, but this international-class five-star resort takes the concept to a whole new level.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!