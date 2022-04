7. St. Regis, Bora Bora Learn More

“The St. Regis Bora Bora has many overwater bungalows, and it’s the only serious competitor to the Four Seasons’ luxury crown in Bora Bora,” Wade says. “This resort also has several multi-bedroom pool villas that are the largest in the South Pacific.”

This ultra-luxe spot offers some of the finest dining options in Bora Bora as well.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!