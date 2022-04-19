1. The Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa, French Polynesia Learn More

“I always dreamed of staying in an overwater room, so on our honeymoon, my husband and I got a panoramic bungalow at the Hilton Moorea,” says Moon Guides and Fodor’s author Margot Bigg. “My favorite part was being able to swim and kayak straight from our deck out into the lagoon. He liked watching the fish (and even small sharks) swimming below us through a glass floor section below our coffee table.”

According to Wade, Moorea—which is less popular than some of the other Polynesian islands—offers the best value for the honeymoon crowd in the South Pacific, and the Hilton is the top resort choice. He commends their large overwater bungalows and excellent island views.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!