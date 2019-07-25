Keep Moving with Foldable, Packable Paravel Luggage

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Paravel is soft luggage, not boxy and unmanageable suitcases. Paravel bags are lightweight, so they’re a breeze to carry. They’re stuff-able, so they’re perfect for overhead bins. And it’s made from sturdy but malleable nylon or canvas, so you can fold it up and tuck it away when not in use.

No longer will half your closet be taken up by empty suitcases. No longer will you struggle to hoist a heavy roller bag over your head. Nor will you worry about your wonky handle not collapsing—or, worse, snapping as you race through the airport.

Paravel bags are made of either premium cotton canvas, featherweight nylon, or sturdier expedition nylon. They’re simplistic in design, yet intuitive and thought-out. They’re renowned for their sturdy handles, scuff-proof bases, rip-resistant materials, and packability.

By “packability,” we’re talking not necessarily about their impressive capacity to be packed full. Rather, we’re referring to their ability to fold up small, stuff inside themselves, and tuck away when not in use. Paravel bags are amazingly adept at making themselves scarce when you don’t need them, and holding everything and staying strong when you do.

And there’s no doubt: They look great. And isn’t that all a guy needs—a few excellent pieces?

The Fold-Up Bag

As a weekender or an add-on to your roller bag, it’s ideal. The Fold-Up Bag ($65; personalized, $80) is made of featherlight nylon and zips completely flat. Great for daily use at the gym. Or, slide it over the handles of your wheeled luggage as a personal item. It folds up as small as an iPad, so toss it in your carry-on as an extra bag for the trip home.

It’s available in green, black, navy, or red, and you can get the Fold-Up Bag monogrammed in your choice of colors for $15. Unfolded, it measures 18″ x 11″ x 11.5″; folded, just 9.75″ x 8″ x 2.75″.

Get It: Get the Fold-Up Bag for $65 at Paravel.

The Grand Tour

A canvas exterior and leather details combine to create a gorgeous travel companion. Two exterior side pockets keep essentials close at hand. Features a removable shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets, and a two-way, lockable zipper. Note the leather details at the corners and scuff points.

The Grand Tour ($365) comes in tan, grey/black, or plain black. Personalizing with your own initials or message is optional, in your choice of most any color: hand-painted letters ($65), hand-painted emoji ($75), or appliqué letters ($35). It measures 20″ x 10″ x 11″.

Get It: Pick up the Grand Tour bag for $365 at Paravel.

Packing Cubes Trio

Save space when packing and spend less time rummaging when you arrive. These Packing Cubes ($55 for three) let you categorize and separate items for more strategic planning or pack by look. Diagonal corner view windows let you quickly identify what’s in where. On the way back, separate your dirty laundry.

Available in green, navy, black, or red; embroidered monograms are available for $25.

Get It: Grab the Packing Cubes for $55 at Paravel.

Fold-Up Wash Kit

They call it an “origami toiletry bag,” and that sure applies. This surprisingly roomy Wash Kit ($35; monogramming $10) zips down into a wallet-sized pouch for storage, and expands into the lightest, roomiest toiletry bag you’ve ever carried when you need it. It has plenty of space for your lotions, razors, and more. Perfect for stashing toiletries on the road or just carrying your sundries to the gym. Also available in red, black, blue, or green.

Paravel might not replace your roller bag, but it will sure augment your luggage in the most subtle and sneaky way you never imagined. It’s personalizable, customizable—and when you don’t need it, you never even know it’s around. Perfect.

Get It: Pick up the Wash Kit for $35, and check out the full line of luggage at Paravel.

