Thanks to a new gondola connecting Park City Mountain Resort with the Canyons, Utah is now home to the largest ski area in the U.S. — 7,300 acres of bumps, cruisers, and powder stashes. All that skiing is less than an hour from the Salt Lake City airport and only steps from some of the best ski town nightlife in North America. The best news on the mountain is the opening of the Quicksilver gondola, which accesses all of the trails on Pinecone Ridge. "That's some of the better terrain on the mountain and, before the new gondola, you used to have to hike to get to it," says Bryon Friedman, a Park City local and co-founder of the gear company Soul Poles. "The locals are bummed that they're losing a powder stash, but it's gonna be great skiing."

Where to Stay: Grab a room at the Grand Summit — it has an outdoor heated pool and is just steps from the lift — then call Ski Butlers once you check in. "Far too often, people miss first tracks because they're dealing with their rentals," says Kaylin Richardson, a Park City resident and former U.S. Ski Team member. "Ski Butlers come to your hotel the night before and fit you with all the latest equipment."

Inside Tip: On a powder day, hop on the Orange Bubble Express chairlift, which is covered and has heated seats, and head toward the Super Condor lift. "This lift is less crowded and has access to everything from mellow, groomed runs to trees and bumps," says Friedman. After lunch, head over to the new gondola and do laps there until your legs are happy mush — it won't take long.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in the Southern Rockies