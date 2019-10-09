Dispatches: Running the Teton Crest Trail





Nobody likes a 3 a.m. alarm.

A few people may tell you otherwise, but trust me, they’re probably lying. Sure, I entertain alpine starts as often as the next outdoor enthusiast, but only because they are the precursor to fresh powder, empty trails, and tall summits. Egregiously early alarms are a tribute for a later reward – but not something that you enjoy. Such was the case in August, on the day we ran the Teton Crest Trail.

Starting on Teton Pass west of Jackson, Wyoming, the Teton Crest is a 43-mile jaunt along the length of the Teton Range, mostly above 10,000 feet. The route, widely considered one of the most scenic trails in the country, offers views of wildflowers, wildlife, and the iconic Grand Teton, although with a dozen or more major peaks in the area.

In our early morning stupor we made coffee, filled water bladders, and checked headlight batteries – due diligence for the long run ahead. Starting at a slow and steady pace, we spent our first few miles climbing, working upward to the plateau on top of the range. A late spring and wet summer had combined for something unexpected this late in the year – a lush and vibrant variety of flowers, gorgeously coating the length of the trail.

By sunrise we were nearly a quarter of the way into the run, and decided to stop for water and to drop a layer. A quick check of our watches assured us that we were in no rush – we could allocated the rest of the day to climb into Alaska Basin, over Hurricane and Paintbrush, and enjoy smaller moments of the trail, too.