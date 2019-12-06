7 of the Best Places to See the Milky Way





America spends about $3 billion a year on “bad” lighting.

It shines down on our grocery stores, our city streets and our back porches, but it also expands upward and outward, brightening up a once-dark night sky.

The cheaper this lighting gets, the more of it people use—and that’s how we’ve arrived at a pretty damning side effect of all this light pollution: We can’t see the stars anymore.

That’s where the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) comes in. They’re working to preserve our disappearing night sky by studying and helping to reform the ways we use light in our cities.

Sadly, 99% of the population in the continental U.S. still lives in places considered polluted by light, meaning most of us can’t even see the massive spiral galaxy we call home: the Milky Way.

More than 100,000 light years in diameter, with more than 100 billion stars and at least as many planets, the Milky Way is arguably the most impressive feature of the night sky that you can see with the naked eye.

But actually seeing it these days? Well, that requires a little more effort than simply craning your neck.

First, you’ll need an app that shows you the moon phases of the calendar.

Then you’ll need a clear night sky with little to no fog or humidity. Most importantly, you’ll need to find a viewing location that’s completely void of light pollution – no easy task if you live near a major metropolitan area.

That’s why the IDA has compiled a list of International Dark Sky Places – regions protected by staff and volunteers who are committed to making them some of the “darkest and most pristine skies in the world.”

Here are seven spots where you can outsmart light pollution and catch a glimpse of our galaxy.

Though small (6 acres of land in the Blue Ridge Mountains), this spot in western North Carolina is recognized by the IDA as the first Dark Sky Park in the southeastern U.S.

During the day, you can marvel at three towering natural bridge formations at this national monument, but save your real oohs and aahs for the dark, when you can peer through them into some of the darkest skies in the country. (This was the first certified Dark Sky Park.)

It’s possible to see up to 15,000 stars throughout the night; in contrast, you can see fewer than 500 in most cities.

Hottest, driest, lowest—and darkest. Death Valley is known as a “land of extremes,” so it’s no wonder its skies live up to the hype. When you’re done diving Devils Hole or mountain biking some of the hundreds of miles of bike trails, grab a blanket and catch the park’s true highlight: some of the darkest skies in the country.

Heralded by hundreds of eager astronomers for its dark skies, this rugged 82-acre state park is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest.

Stop by the Night Sky Viewing Area, complete with a backlit summer sky map. Just be warned: No white light is permitted in this area of the park, so come prepared with a red light.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and it’s hard to argue with the sentiment when you catch a glimpse of the expansive night sky from one of the most celebrated places in North America for stargazing.

Big Bend boasts the least light pollution of any national park in the Lower 48.

This 5-acre educational facility sits atop 2,100 feet of elevation just north of downtown Goldendale and plays host to one of the nation’s largest public telescopes.

The telescope was built by four amateur astronomers (only one with a college degree) up in Vancouver, but it was transferred to Washington in the ’70s after a Goldendale café owner introduced the astronomers to the town’s mayor.

Look up into the same night sky that ancient Chacoan civilizations gazed up to at this national park. Chaco is the fourth unit in the national park system to earn the International Dark Sky Park distinction, and at the gold-tier level, which means it not only looks dark now, but, thanks to measures like improved outdoor lighting, it will stay that way for years to come.

