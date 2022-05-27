Plan a Summer Vacation to the Wild Dunes Resort in South Carolina Right Now!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The weather is warm and it’s only gonna get warmer. That’s the beauty of the spring season. The slow but steady push into the summer season. The days getting longer with the weather being more enjoyable. It’s the perfect time for a vacation. Just drop everything and go somewhere fun with your loved ones.

With the whole world at your fingertips, it can be hard to make a decision on where to go. You may think about going somewhere tropical, get out of the country and see the sights. But that can be pricey and it has a lot of hassles to it, with flight length and customs and all that. No, you don’t need to go far for a fun and tropical experience. All you gotta do is head down to South Carolina and visit the Wild Dunes Resort.

Having been to the Wild Dunes Resort for a few days, we can tell you guys from personal experience how fantastic this spot is. As soon as you pull onto the island to get to the resort, you know you’re gonna be in for a good time. And when you get in front of that building, you’ll have no more doubts in mind. We know we didn’t.

The lobby of the Wild Dunes Resort is not just a lobby. It’s the start of the experience. Because as soon as you enter you can see that there is a bar right there. The Oystercatcher Bar, which is a fully loaded bar that will allow you to kick back with a cool drink if you’re feeling up to it. You also got a nice little shop in there to get snacks and whatnot before you head up to your room.

That’s not all you get as soon as you walk into the lobby. Because past the front desk, you get to maybe the best part of the whole resort. You got the The Spa at Sweetgrass. A fully operational spa with masseuses and relaxation bath’s and all the trimmings. We got to spend some time in there and it was the exact sort of destresser we needed to make this trip a truly successful getaway.

Once you check out the lobby and all the sights down there, you can head on up to your very comfortable and elegant room. The rooms got a great design with great decor, super comfortable beds, and a very cozy bathroom. You’ll be right at home the second you get in there. It might even be hard for you to want to leave the room once your head hits that pillow.

But leave you will because all the fun to be had at the Wild Dunes Resort isn’t just in your room or in the lobby. Once you walk out the back door of the resort, you will have plenty to do to help you enjoy the trip. You got a big pool and a hot tub as soon as you walk out the back door. There are also other pools on the resort, one of which is for adults only so you don’t gotta deal with the kiddies all trip.

You can walk down the trails on the resort just a few minutes to get down to the beach. A gorgeous beach with a ton of space and not a lot of crowding for you to deal with. It’s like having your own personal beach. And there’s pools down there if you’re not feeling up to the ocean. You can spend the whole trip enjoying the sun and the water. It’s a truly gorgeous area and you can just get lost in the scenery.

Back by the pool area near the resort, you have more options to make this trip fun. You got shops like Hudson’s Market and Cafe, the Sweet Shoppe, The Laughing Gull, and many others. Dining and drinking right on the resort. All of which deliver top notch goods, as we tried out all these shops and loved the food we tried out. Hell, there’s even an art gallery, The Gallery, with its own resident artist delivering gorgeous work that really captures the seaside vibe of the resort and the area. Really makes the vacation easier, staying right on location.

All the action isn’t just on the first floor of the building or in the backyard either. You can head on up to the rooftop bar, The Nest, to enjoy some high class cocktails while looking out over the whole resort. Getting the ocean in view as the sun glistens off the water. It’s an amazing sight.

You can also walk a little bit beyond the shops and the pool to go to Coastal Provisions, a truly fantastic restaurant with some great seafood options amongst other great choices like the meal we picked, the Scallops and Pork Belly. It was a meal that we didn’t think we could top. But then we ventured off the resort to head into Charleston.

Charleston is not too far from the resort and it offers up a ton of opportunities for you to explore. Great shops to peek into and look around in. Fantastic dining, which we partook in on our last day at the resort. We went to Hall’s Chophouse, a steakhouse that really just delivered a knockout steak to my plate. It was so good we kept eating beyond our normal limits and felt like lead ballons the rest of the night. But it was worth it.

When you’re done checking out all the sights that Charleston has, you can come back to the resort and still have some more fun to take part in. You can sign up for an Eco Tour where you get on a boat and are taken around the area to check out some of the wildlife to be found in the sea, as well as getting to walk along a beach to really get a sense of the history in the area.

There’s really so much to do at the Wild Dunes Resort that it almost feels like an impossible task to lay it all out. All we can do is give you a glimpse of what we experienced and tell you that it was a truly fantastic time that we wish didn’t end. And we didn’t even do everything that was available down there, like go to the amazing golf course nearby or play some tennis on the courts the resort has. It’s an experience that is worth every single penny.

So if you guys are looking for a good vacation spot this summer that will give you those good beachside vibes, Wild Dunes Resort is the place to be in our minds. So much to do and so much to see, all while giving you plenty of options to just kick back and relax. Book a trip now before it gets too packed for you to get a room.

Get It: Plan your summer vacation to the Wild Dunes Resort today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!