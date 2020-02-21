Pacific Northwest Road Trip Planner: The Best Trails, Beaches, and National Parks

Stop 10: Bend, Oregon—Spoken Moto Coffee Roasters and Craft Brews

The secret’s been out about Bend for a while. It actually reminded us a lot of our hometown, Asheville, North Carolina: numerous breweries, a great food scene and a thriving outdoor culture. We stopped in at Spoken Moto – which is one part vintage motorcycle shop, one part coffee roaster and one part craft beers – to sample some of the local brews on tap, including the Riverbend “Oregonized Love NWIPA” and the GoodLife “Sweet As! Pacific Ale.”

