Stop 14: Umpqua’s Last Resort

After checking out the falls, make a pit stop at the Umpqua Hot Springs. If you still have energy after that we recommend hiking, riding or running a section of the North Umpqua Trail. When the day is done, rest up at one of the cabins at Umpqua’s Last Resort. The cabin comes with free WiFi, linens, towels, and all the necessary amenities, including a fridge.

