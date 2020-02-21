Pacific Northwest Road Trip Planner: The Best Trails, Beaches, and National Parks

Stop 2: Rialto Beach

Rialto Beach is one of those places that seems too good to be true. Tall four-wheel-drive rigs in the parking lot with boards on top tip you off immediately to the presence of waves. A short walk over the dune, just beyond the massive driftwood logs give way to a lineup of locals in thick wetsuits. If there’s a surfer in the car, or even just someone who loves the beach, this place is a definite stop on any PNW road trip.

