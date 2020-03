Stop 7: Mount Saint Helens

You can explore Mount St. Helens in car or on foot. There are miles and miles of trails at this National Volcanic Monument. For those of you looking to climb to the summit, keep in mind that permits are required for adventures above 4,800 feet. That said, if you want to go explore on a whim, there are plenty of trails to choose from.

