Pacific Northwest Road Trip Planner: The Best Trails, Beaches, and National Parks

Stop 8: Ramen Ryoma, Beaverton, Oregon

We started craving a hot bowl of ramen after our third night in the park, so we stopped in at Ramen Ryoma in Beaverton. (There’s a million places to refuel around here so if you have a suggestion, we’d love to hear about it.)

Because you’re coming from the north and will be heading east afterward, it’s going to involve a little bit more driving than some other places. But we think it’s worth it. Make the pit stop quick, though, before the city pulls you in. Its neon signs and watering holes have derailed many a noble road trip, before so jump back in your vehicle before it’s too late.

