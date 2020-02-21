Pacific Northwest Road Trip Planner: The Best Trails, Beaches, and National Parks

Stop 9: Smith Rock State Park, Misery Ridge Trail

Smith Rock is a playground for all kinds of people: runners, hikers, bikers and climbers, in particular, and more consider this place home. All in all it offers over 650 acres for you to get down and dirty in. There are numerous climbing routes as well as some gorgeous trails to explore. (Consult a trail map before heading out, especially if you plan on riding on two wheels. Not all trails are open to bikes.)

If you only have time for one hike in Smith Rock State Park, we recommend the Misery Ridge Trail. The climb is steep but the views are simply stunning. Watch out for rattlesnakes. They’re abundant in this park and definitely not something you want to mess with.

