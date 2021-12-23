Plan Your Vacation To Morehead City, North Carolina Today!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The cold air is making a lot of us wish we were somewhere else. Go off on vacation so we can get away from the brutal weather. You can certainly plan for something tropical right now. But you can play the long game and set up a vacation to the amazing spot that is Morehead City, North Carolina. Or as it is lovingly referred to, The Crystal Coast.

Having taken the trip to The Crystal Coast ourselves, we can say that we fell in love with the place and we think you guys will too. Having gone in late October when the weather was still quite nice out, we think this is the perfect spot to go to when the weather starts heating up. And that trip all started at the Bask Hotel.

Getting to the Bask Hotel, we were struck by how gorgeous the lodgings are. We got to stay in a suite that put our apartment to shame. It’s huge and comfortable with a comfortable bedroom, a spacious bathroom with a large shower, and a kitchen that you can go to town in. And that this is located right by the water, you got quite the view.

Once we got settled in at the Bask Hotel, we found we were surrounded by so much great stuff nearby on foot or by car that we barely stopped the whole time we were there. One of the biggest benefits of being in Morehead City was most definitely the meals, as we never stopped putting unbelievable food in our mouths.

The restaurants were truly delectable down there. Enjoying meals at places like the Bahia Beach House, Black Sheep, Caribsea, The Banks Grill, The Ruddy Duck Tavern, and Parrots on 11th was one of the best joys of our year. Seafood is the specialty down here, but you can get some great bar food at The Ruddy Duck or flatbreads at Black Sheep.

Once you are full up with food at the many options you can find down there, it is time to take in the sights. There’s the water nearby, which means you can take a trip on the water with a kayak or a paddleboard from Beaufort Paddle to take in the waterfront. You can hop on a ferry to take in the sights of the wild horses that live on the islands off the coast or you can head out to the lighthouse and journey around that island. You can even take a look at Cape Lookout National Seashore, a gorgeous locale that was just certified as an International Dark Sky Park. And when you get a look at it, you’ll see why.

Waterfront activities aren’t the only thing you can do out there. Maybe the best thing about Morehead City is the history. There’s a rich history regarding pirates and naval history. So you can go to the local museum that specializes in artifacts from Blackbeard’s ship or you can go on a guided foot tour around town that’ll let you know all the fantastic and spooky stories that have taken place over these many years.

But really, it’s the sense of camaraderie done there that makes Morehead City so enjoyable. Going with friends and family will make for a great time, allowing you guys to really bond over all the fun to be had. Or you can roll around hitting up the local bars and making friends along the way. It’s quite the scene down there.

Like we said before, we fell in love with Morehead City and we think you guys would love it down there too. So if you guys want to get a vacation planned early in the year, head on over to the Bask Hotel page and get your reservations in order now. There’s no chance we won’t be going back to The Crystal Coast.

