The ultimate snow sports pilgrimage may well be the Powder Highway in British Columbia. Spanning 680 miles in the Kootenay Rockies in Southeastern BC, Route 95A connects some 64 ski-operators, including eight alpine resorts, nine heli-ski operators, 16 snowcat guides, and 21 backcountry ski touring outfitters. You can ski Revelstoke’s 5,620 feet of vertical, the highest in North America; Fernie’s five alpine bowls and countless glades and chutes; or trek into the backcountry with Canadian Mountain Holidays, who’ll find you a series of secret powder stashes, no mater the conditions. Annual snowfalls of 50 feet aren’t uncommon, and these resorts offer lift tickets for around $60 per day — about 40 percent cheaper than most larger ski areas.

Where to Stay: For the backcountry purist, there are tons of options from basic self-guided huts like Asulkan Hut Cabin ($36/night) to luxury backcountry lodges like Ice Creek Lodge ($200 to $300/day) that you access via helicopter.

Insider Tip: Check out Storm Chasers. They offer multisport road trips for up to twelve guests in a luxury bus, and take you wherever conditions are best.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in the Northwest