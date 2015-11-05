Travel

Powder Highway, BC: Where to Ski Now

The ultimate snow sports pilgrimage may well be the Powder Highway in British Columbia. Spanning 680 miles in the Kootenay Rockies in Southeastern BC, Route 95A connects some 64 ski-operators, including eight alpine resorts, nine heli-ski operators, 16 snowcat guides, and 21 backcountry ski touring outfitters. You can ski Revelstoke’s 5,620 feet of vertical, the highest in North America; Fernie’s five alpine bowls and countless glades and chutes; or trek into the backcountry with Canadian Mountain Holidays, who’ll find you a series of secret powder stashes, no mater the conditions. Annual snowfalls of 50 feet aren’t uncommon, and these resorts offer lift tickets for around $60 per day — about 40 percent cheaper than most larger ski areas.

Where to Stay: For the backcountry purist, there are tons of options from basic self-guided huts like Asulkan Hut Cabin ($36/night) to luxury backcountry lodges like Ice Creek Lodge ($200 to $300/day) that you access via helicopter.

Insider Tip: Check out Storm Chasers. They offer multisport road trips for up to twelve guests in a luxury bus, and take you wherever conditions are best. 

