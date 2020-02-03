This Presidents’ Day, take the weekend to go beyond your comfort zone. Whether that means snow biking in Wyoming or scrambling around rocks in Utah, push yourself and make the most of your three-day weekend. We promise you’ll come back home eager to plan your next epic vacation. (And if you’re looking for one more hoorah before winter wraps up, check out 10 National Park Adventures That Should Be On Your Radar This Winter.) And a word to the wise: Pack all the damn Tiger Balm you can fit in your weekend bag. Your muscles are going to need it.

