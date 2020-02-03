C Lazy U Ranch in Granby, CO

We probably don’t have to sell you on this luxury dude ranch 15 miles outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, but just in case: You can play with wild abandon in the snow, ride a horse, strap on skis or snowshoes for cross-country treks, lace up for ice hockey on the pond, or go snow tubing until the sun goes down. Learn more about C Lazy U Ranch’s President’s Day Weekend offerings here. And if you want a proper downhill ski day, Winter Park is about a half-hour away.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!