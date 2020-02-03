Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Swap snow for sand and head to this year-round temperate climate where mountainside bobsledding, ziplining, and more awaits at Mystic Mountain. Or enjoy the scenery of Blue Mountain and John Crow Mountains National Park on wheels via Blue Mountain Bicycle Tours. When you need to change your sweat-soaked tee and recover from the altitude, retreat to Sandals Ochi, perched directly on the beach.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!