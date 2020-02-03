Red Mountain Resort in St. George, UT
This adventure- and wellness-focused resort is at the ready to blow your expectations. Start PDW with a long hike weaving through Utah’s iconic red rocks, then plot your day with the resort’s activity calendar: Whether you want to go rock climbing and rappelling, canyoneering, or hang out with wild mustangs will be a tough decision to make. Be sure to carve out a morning or afternoon for hiking at the nearby Zion or Bryce Canyon National Parks, sans crowds.
