Redding, CA

Take in the Shasta Cascade region with The Thunderbird Lodge in downtown Redding as your home base for venturing to waterfalls, lakes, national forests, and more natural wonder than you can take. Tip your hat to Theodore Roosevelt, at McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, which #26 once called “the eighth wonder of the world.” Once you’re done hiking a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail or waterfall-gaping at Lower McCloud River Falls and Hedge Creek Falls, say bottoms up at Woody’s Brewing Company—you certainly earned that Hopzerker.

