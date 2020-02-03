Sage Lodge in Pray, MT

You know a lodge means business when its situated on a mile-stretch of Yellowstone riverfront. Book your “Ski, Soak, Sage, Repeat” adventure and the “Winter Wolf Expedition” package, where you’ll have the chance to track wolves through Yellowstone National Park. Restore your tired extremities with the sage hand and foot recovery treatment or soothe your body with the Yellowstone River rock massage.

