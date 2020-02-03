San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Cayo, Belize

Once you’ve established your base camp at San Ignacio Resort Hotel, take a power nap. You’ll need it for the caving and tubing tours, water adventures, jungle exploration, and ziplining to come. Once you’ve canoed and zipped yourself to exhaustion, appreciate some cultural wonders like the Maya ruins. Even better: There’s a temperate climate here year-round, making it a comfortable escape if you’re currently residing in a wintry vortex.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!